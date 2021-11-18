The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Nov. 16, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Marco Badot, 64, 20 Purchase St., Newburyport; leaving the scene after property damage, dismissed on payment of $1,500 restitution (Newburyport).
Jere D. Hovey, 33, 56 Prospect St., Rowley; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year, $250 HIF; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and speeding, both responsible, filed (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, Nov. 17, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Anthony Taylor, 45, 36 Hazelton St. Mattapan; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, guilty, $500 fine, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (Newburyport).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.