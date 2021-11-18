Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.