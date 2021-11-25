The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, Nov. 18, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Trevor Whalen, 27, 188 Sevenstar Road, Groveland; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, generally continued for six months; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
Joseph Pavao, 39, 18 Ekman St., Worcester; possession of a Class B substance, guilty, one-year probation, $50 Victim Witness Fund; possession of a Class E substance (two counts), guilty, one-year probation (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, Nov. 18, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Grover Simpson, 141 Beach Road, Apt. D6, Salisbury; resisting arrest, guilty, $250 fine; disorderly conduct, guilty, $187 fine (Salisbury).
Jeffrey Benevento, 49, 1 Spring St., Amesbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
Damon Richardson, 4 Forest Drive, Seabrook; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, one–year probation, $750 fine, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund, 90-day loss of license; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed; unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
Laura M. Roper, 57, 163 Merrimac St., No. 1, Newburyport; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, Nov. 19, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Shane Mcguire, 40, 202 East St., Attleboro; unlawful possession of fireworks, dismissed on $100 court costs (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Nov. 22, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Andrew C. Vynorious, 34, 84 Stewart St., West Newbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; failing to drive in right lane and speeding in violation of special regulations, bot not responsible (Newburyport).
Daniel Alves, 25, 287 Main St., Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs each; no inspection sticker, not responsible (Amesbury).
Joao Vasconecelos, 29, 9 Marjorie St. Hudson; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; speeding, responsible, filed (Merrimac).
Kyle Elliott, 31, 171 Flagg Road, Rochester, N.H.; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment; speeding, responsible, $105 assessment; license not in possession, not responsible (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, Nov. 23, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Francisco G. Perez, 34, 62 Rodin Ground, Lynn; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without finding for six months, $100 court costs, $50 VWF; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, responsible, filed; a tinted windows violation, not responsible (Newbury).
