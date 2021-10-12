Newburyport
The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, Oct. 7, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Diana C. Rauda, 34, 89 Webster St., Haverhill; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed (Salisbury)
The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, Oct. 7, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Verne Fisher, 57, 8 10th St., Newbury; disturbing the peace, responsible, filed (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Oct. 8, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Terrance Dery, 25, 190 Grove St., Manchester, New Hampshire; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; speeding and improper operation of a motor vehicle, both not responsible (Newburyport).
Jose Farias, 19, 17 Forest Acres Drive, Haverhill; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, six months general continuance, $100 court costs; no inspection sticker, not responsible (West Newbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Jane Prince presiding:
Priscilla Herbert, 59, 18 Brookdale Road, Salem, N.H.; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
