District Court
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Oct. 1, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Richard Mori presiding:
David Hajj, 63, 191 Beach Road, Apt. D112, Salisbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), continued without a finding for a year, 45-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed; leaving the scene of property damage, continued without a finding for a year (Salisbury).
Glenn Smith, 71, 14 Pleasant View Ave., Merrimac; assault and battery on family/household member, continued without a finding for a year, no abuse of victim, complete anger management course, $50 VWF (Merrimac).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Isaiah Rosa, 18, 86 Alden St., Lynn; possession of a false liquor identification card, continued without a finding for six months, $50 VWF; possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute, continued without a finding for six months; person under 21 in possession of alcohol, continued without a finding for six months; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and no seat belt, both not responsible (Rowley).
Cecelia C. Reyes, 27, 1 Elm St., Byfield; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, 45-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Anna M. Dykens, 61, 115 Lowell St., No. 6, Peabody; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed (Amesbury).
Joseph Passamonte, 22, 449 Beech Road, No. 6, Manchester, N.H.; driving while under the influence of drugs, dismissed; possession of a Class B substance, continued without a finding for 10 months, $200 court costs, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (Newbury).
Stephen P. Wright, 58, 2410 Skyline Drive, No. 9, Lowell; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, 45-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, both not responsible (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Michael F. Ball, 33, 124 Main St. Amesbury; assault and battery on person over 60 or disabled, guilty, 2½ years in jail, 555 days to be served, deemed served, balance suspended two years while on probation, wear GPS monitoring device, stay out of Amesbury, stay away, no contact and no abuse of victim, abide buy restraining order; assault and battery, dismissed; threatening to commit a crime, guilty, two years of probation (Amesbury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.