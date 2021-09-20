Newburyport
The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Kimberly A. Loiselle, 39, 13 Myrtle St., Amesbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and failing to stop/yield, both not responsible (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, Sept. 16, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Katherine A. Unger, 28, 6 Country Hollow Lane, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, continued without a finding for three months, $50 VWF; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, continued without a finding for three months (Salisbury).
Valentina Florez, 21, 516 Concord St., Lowell; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Meghan R. Joly, 33, 7 Marlboro Road, Georgetown; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), admission to sufficient facts, 90 days in jail, sentence suspended six months while on probation, $50 VWF (Rowley).
The following jury trial occurred Thursday, Sept. 16, at Newburyport District Court with Judge William Martin presiding:
Kenneth Frechette, 57, 4 Bourque St., Lawrence; violating an abuse prevention order, not guilty (Lawrence).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, Sept. 17, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Gianna Descesaris, 19, 163 Water St., No. 2, Wakefield; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; failing to wear seat belt, not responsible; speeding, responsible, filed; a state highway traffic violation, not responsible (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Sept. 20, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Jane Prince presiding:
Peter Clements, 67, 43 Railroad Ave., No. 10, Salisbury; assault and battery on family/household member (subsequent offense), dismissed (Salisbury).
David St. Jean Jr., 49, 11 Timberlane Road, Plaistow, N.H.; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an unregistered motor vehicle and license not in possession, both not responsible (West Newbury).
Matthew Ledoux, 31, 1 Colby Ave., Merrimac; resisting arrest, guilty, $250 fine; assault and battery on family/household member, dismissed (Merrimac).
Warren W. Cowles Jr., 45, 25 School St., Newburyport; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed (Salisbury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.