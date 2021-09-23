District Court
The following jury trial occurred Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Janeen M. Fraser, 51, 24 Raylen Ave., Peabody; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, 18 months in jail, 60 days to be served, balance suspended 18 months while on probation, one-year loss of license, remain alcohol free with random screens, wear SCRAM monitoring unit, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund;l open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, responsible, $500 assessment (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Cheryl L. Bennett-Delong, 40, 209 Elm St., Amesbury; assault and battery on family/household member, continued without a finding for six months, $200 court costs, $50 VWF, $50 domestic violence fee, no abuse of victim (Amesbury).
Brian Bowers, 52, no fixed address, Auburn, Maine; leaving the scene after property damage, continued without a finding for a year, $200 court costs, $50 VWF (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Newburyport District Court with Judge William Martin presiding:
Olga Santos, 50, 371 Haverhill St., No. 3, Lawrence; driving while under the influence of alcohol continued without a finding for a year, 45-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, not responsible; throwing trash from a car, dismissed; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
