The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Sept. 27, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Andrew W. Klosowski IV, 58, 32 Market St., No. 9, Newburyport; leaving the scene of property damage, three months general continuance (Newburyport).
Cornelius Williamson, 21, 8 Carriage Hill Road, No. 18, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
The following jury trial occurred Monday, Sept. 27, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
William G. Rotundi, 55, 208 Whipple Road, Amesbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol (third offense), guilty, 2½ years in jail, five days credit, eight-year loss of license, $2,500 fine, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $90 Victim Witness Fund; reckless operation of a motor vehicle, guilty, four years of probation, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, wear SCRAM monitoring device; a marked lanes violation and speeding, both responsible, filed (Amesbury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.