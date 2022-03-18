ROWLEY — After caring for elderly residents for more than 65 years, Sea View Skilled Nursing & Rehab Services has closed for good, according to Salem Superior Court documents.
The document is a notice of voluntary dismissal of a temporary restraining order granted on Feb. 18 to state Department of Public Health agents who were denied access into the entire complex when trying to figure out if the faculty was still operational.
"The department has determined the defendants have ceased operations and have abandoned their license to operate a long-term care facility at the site, the Feb. 24, motion to dismiss reads.
Located on Manson Drive, Sea View Skilled Nursing & Rehab Services had been owned by the Comley family since 1954. Licensed to care up to 140 residents, there were about 30 residents there as recently as last September.
However, in the last two years former owner Stephen Comley II had been butting heads with state health agents.
In May 2020, Comley announced he would not require residents and staff to undergo COVID-19 testing and by doing so, turned down about $150,000 in additional funding from the state. Comley said patients and staff members had the "right to choose” if they wanted to take the test. He went on to tell a Daily News reporter he did not want staff members to be forced into a position where their job was in question.
In September 2021, he threatened to close the facility if the state forced him to require that all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 10 as required by state law. A few months later, Comley was sued by a Maryland-based COVID-19 testing lab for not paying more than $60,000 in bills.
Last month, Comley, according to the state, would not allow DPH agents and Rowley police Chief Scott Dumas in the property to inspect the facility after receiving a tip that it was closed. As a result, the DPH was granted the temporary restraining order allowing them to go inside and see for themselves that the faculty was no longer operational.
