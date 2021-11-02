BOSTON — Federal health officials have given the green light for children as young as 5 to receive Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and state officials say there will be hundreds of thousands of pediatric doses available to meet the demand.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent advisory panel unanimously recommended children ages 5 to 11 should be vaccinated against the virus following a daylong livestreamed hearing.
Dr. Rachel Walensky, the federal agency’s director, was expected to give her final seal of approval for the emergency use authorization by the end of the day.
The move makes an estimated 28 million U.S. children – including about 515,000 in Massachusetts – eligible for vaccinations beginning this week.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice’s approval follows a similar recommendation last week by the Food and Drug Administration, which called for smaller doses – roughly one-third of the amount given to teenagers and adults – for emergency use.
The FDA reviewed the findings of clinical trials that found the child-size vaccine is nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19. Side effects among the 3,000 children who participated in the Pfizer vaccine study were minor and included sore arms, a fever or mild aches, the FDA said.
Eligible children will get two shots, at least three weeks apart, federal health officials say.
President Joe Biden’s administration said it and Pfizer are shipping 15 millions of doses of the pediatric vaccines to states and providers in anticipation of its authorization.
Massachusetts expects to receive an initial supply of 360,000 pediatric doses by Friday, state officials say.
Gov. Charlie Baker said on Monday that the state is well-positioned to offer the vaccines to younger children as part of a broader effort to get more shots into arms of the state’s population.
He said there will be pediatric COVID-19 vaccines offered at hundreds of locations, including doctor’s offices, schools and pharmacies.
“We’ve spent a lot of time talking to our colleagues in the pediatric, health care and public communities and we’ll have hundreds of sites around Massachusetts that are set up to implement a pediatric vaccine,” Baker told reporters at a weekly briefing. “People are really excited about the chance to serve this group.”
He said it is likely some schools will offer pop-up clinics but that many of the vaccinations will likely occur in doctor’s offices.
“The role of the pediatrician is going to be really big in this one, given the age group that we’re talking about here,” he said.
While children have been spared the worst health impacts from COVID-19, the 5- to 11-year-old age group still has been seriously affected, health officials say.
Young children are also vulnerable to pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a post-infection complication of COVID-19 that can involve severe symptoms. Massachusetts has been a national hotspot for MIS-C infections.
“The chances a child will have severe COVID, require hospitalization or develop a long-term complication like MIS-C remains low but still the risk remains too high and too devastating to our children and far higher for many other diseases for which we vaccinate our children,” Walensky said in remarks Tuesday.
Nationwide, there have been more than 8,300 hospitalizations among the 5-11 age group, roughly a third of which required intensive care. At least 94 children in that age group have died, none of them in Massachusetts, the CDC says.
Of new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts in the past two weeks, at least 2,350 involved children 9 years old and younger, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The American Academy of Pediatrics says more than 5.7 million children have contracted COVID-19.
Health experts note the number is likely higher because children are often asymptomatic, or their cases are so mild they are not even tested.
CDC officials say extending the vaccines to the pediatric group will also help reduce infection rates among the adult population.
To date, Massachusetts has vaccinated more than 4.7 million people, roughly 70% of the state’s eligible population, according to state health data.
It’s not clear how many parents will embrace the vaccine for younger children. A recent poll by Kaiser Family Foundation found roughly one-third of parents with children ages 5 to 11 were willing to get them vaccinated once approval is given.
“As a parent, if I had young children in this age group, I would get them vaccinated now,” Dr. Janet Woodcock, the FDA’s acting commissioner, said in remarks on Friday. “I would not want to take the risk that they would be one of the ones who would develop long COVID, who would develop multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or have to be hospitalized from the virus.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
