NEWBURYPORT — Greater Newburyport communities continued to report rising COVID-19 infection rates over the past week, while the state reported the highest single-day total on Thursday – 5,170 new cases statewide – since last Jan. 22.
Locally, the latest Department of Public Health data showed COVID-19 cases in Amesbury rose by 32 over the previous week, to 1,480 since the pandemic emergency began in the spring of 2020. Georgetown reported 33 new cases, for a total of 893; Groveland reported 26 new cases, bringing the town’s total to 683; Merrimac had 23 new cases, for a total of 568; Newbury reported 13 cases, for a total of 453; Newburyport was up 30 cases, to 1,360; Rowley recorded 38 cases, for a total of 561; Salisbury recorded 20 new cases, for a total of 828; and West Newbury was up 16, for a total of 270.
State House News Service reported a heightened demand for vaccine boosters this week, which comes as three of the four main metrics the Baker administration uses to track the pandemic are all heading in the wrong direction. The seven-day averages of new cases and hospitalizations statewide have increased about 46% and 35%, respectively, over the last two months and the state’s average positive test rate has nearly tripled.
On Thursday, DPH reported 989 patients hospitalized with COVID. Of those, 206 patients were in intensive care units. The state said there were 31 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 19,047.
Last week, as cases and hospitalizations were beginning to tick up and hospitals were weeks into a staffing shortage, the Baker administration announced it will begin requiring hospitals to roll back non-essential and non-urgent scheduled procedures if the number of available beds at the facility is limited.
The current level of hospitalizations is quickly approaching a threshold that a key Baker administration advisor flagged months ago as an indication of stress on the state’s health care system.
“I think to crest 1,000 patients in hospitals again ... does start to strain the health care resources of the commonwealth,” Dr. Paul Biddinger, a Massachusetts General Hospital disaster medicine specialist who has advised the administration on COVID-19, said in April.
