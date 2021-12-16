Massachusetts health officials reported nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 infections and 30 recent coronavirus deaths on Thursday as the state enters the teeth of another late-year surge in virus activity.
In Greater Newburyport, COVID infections continued to spike, with Amesbury, Salisbury and Georgetown recording double-digit increases in the last two weeks, according to the Department of Public Health.
Amesbury reported 121 new COVID cases for the period of Nov. 28 through Dec. 11, according to the DPH. Salisbury reported 114 new cases and Georgetown reported 104 in the same two-week period.
The numbers pushed the total COVID-19 infections in Amesbury to 1,612 since the pandemic emergency was declared in March 2020, up from 1,536 on Dec. 9. Newburyport, with a population slightly higher than Amesbury, has reported 1,449 COVID cases since March 2020, a number that’s up from 1,403 reported Dec. 9.
Statewide, DPH added 5,883 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the state’s running total — now up to 927,563 total infections since Feb. 1, 2020 — and said there were another 808 new probable cases identified during the 24-hour reporting period. Massachusetts is now up to 998,400 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and will almost certainly cross the 1 million mark with Friday’s report from DPH given that the state is averaging more than 3,400 new confirmed cases each day.
The 30 recent deaths caused by COVID-19 bring the state’s total number of confirmed or probable coronavirus fatalities to 19,783 people since mid-March 2020.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their sharp climb with Thursday’s report from DPH, which showed the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose from 1,411 patients as of Wednesday to 1,473 patients as of Thursday, including 319 in intensive care and 184 people on ventilators.
Since the start of November, the state’s daily case average has nearly tripled from 1,155 daily new cases to the current average of 3,445 daily new cases. The average number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has climbed more than 155% from an average of 526 patients to the current seven-day average of 1,342 patients. The state’s positive test rate has more than tripled from 1.75% on Nov. 1 to 5.44% as of Thursday.
The average number of people dying each day from COVID-19 is also on the rise, having nearly doubled from an average of 12 deaths a day as of Nov. 1 to the current average of 22.4 deaths each day.
No deaths have recently been attributed to COVID-19 in Greater Newburyport.
Besides the high number reported in Amesbury, Salisbury and Georgetown over the past two weeks, DPH reported these numbers on Thursday: Groveland reported 58 new COVID cases in the two-week period ending Dec. 11; Merrimac reported 63 cases; Newbury had 35 positive cases; Newburyport recorded 81 cases; Rowley reported 65; and West Newbury reported 27 positive COVID cases in the two-week period.
In its data recorded by age group, state health officials said the average age of patients who died of COVID-19 was 74 years old.
A breakdown of confirmed cases by age over the last two weeks said 3,711 individuals had the coronavirus in the 0-4 year age group 5,397 tested positive for COVID in the 5-9 age group and 5,147 were positive in the 10-14 year age bracket. The highest number over the last two weeks was in the 20-29 year old age group, with 9,822 confirmed cases in Massachusetts.
Reporting by Colin A. Young of State House News Service was used in this story. Daily News editor Richard K. Lodge contributed.
