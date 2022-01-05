NEWBURYPORT — There were 22 staff members who stayed home from the city’s public schools Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.
In an email sent to families Monday night, Superintendent Sean Gallagher said this included a mix of staff who tested positive over the holiday break, as well as some who tested positive that morning.
The district distributed more than 450 supply kits, complete with 10 KN95 masks and a COVID-19 rapid antigen test, to its faculty and staff members Monday morning.
Schools opened after a two-hour delay, announced Friday to provide time for staff to receive the kits, which were provided to the district by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state recommended that all staff at schools throughout Massachusetts get tested before returning.
Despite having 22 staff members out across the district, “The principals were well-prepared with substitute plans, and all classes were fully staffed,” Gallagher wrote.
“Once our students arrived, I was able to walk through every building,” he said. “Classes were in session and our students were back to work. Our young people continue to show resilience and perseverance through this difficult time.”
The superintendent noted that despite a number of positive cases among the city’s school-age population, “we have not seen the virus spread within our classrooms.”
The district medical advisory team has its regular meeting Wednesday, at which officials will discuss local COVID-19 case numbers and whether protocols will need to be updated based on new guidance from the state, Gallagher said.
He added that all updates will be shared in an email to families, as well as posted on the district website, on Friday.
River Valley Charter School also had a two-hour delay Monday to test staff and distribute KN95 masks, according to Director Jonnie Lyn Evans.
In response to an email asking how the school has been faring with COVID-19 cases, she wrote that the school is “doing the best we can under the circumstances” and has been “fortunate to have such committed and resilient students, staff and families.”
Evans said there are a number of staff members out right now.
“Some are COVID related, others have nasty colds that were PCR tested and came back COVID negative,” she wrote. “It does present some challenges but our staff is incredibly supportive of each other, stepping up to help where needed.”
At the end of December, the school reported having 93% of its employees and 73% of its students vaccinated, as well as 88% of students participating in weekly pooled testing.
