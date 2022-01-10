AMESBURY — After six months of research and design, the City of Amesbury introduces its new brand and tagline.
In its work with designer Magnifico Design, community feedback was used to create a visual brand that represents the best of Amesbury, city officials said in a press release.
“While the City Seal will not go away, this new brand will be used on many of our public-facing communications, such as our website, social media, department letterhead and business cards,” the press release said. “The City Seal will continue being used on legal documents, public meeting notices and contracts.
“The initiative to create a brand started in May of 2021, and we spent the last 6 months looking through community surveys, focusing on what you told us was most important, and created a visual identity to represent how vibrant, colorful and friendly this community is,” the announcement read.
