NEWBURYPORT — Visitors can enjoy live music and art at the Live Music Art Series event Friday at Blochaus Art Gallery, 74 Water St., in the Tannery Marketplace.
The event, running from 6 to 10 p.m., is presented by Michael Bernier of Enjoy Your Life Brand and Markus Sebastiano of Blochaus Art Gallery.
Paul Wolstencroft of the reggae band Slightly Stoopid will perform. Bicoastal fine artist Blind Fox will display her art and be present for a meet and greet.
As part of the Live Music Art Series, new events of this kind will take place every other Friday. In addition to live music and art, Enjoy Your Life Brand clothing and accessories and mixed media art by Sebastiano will be available.
Enjoy Your Life Session IPA, wine and light snacks will be available.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-music-art-series-blochaus-art-gallery-x-enjoy-your-life-brand-tickets-195552381437. For more information, contact fun@enjoyyourlifebrand.com.
