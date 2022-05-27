NEWBURYPORT — The Custom House Maritime Museum is preparing to display a handwritten letter from 1779 by Newburyport shipping merchant Nathaniel Tracy, and it also has a new executive director to take good care of it.
Tracy achieved great wealth during the American Revolution when he put a large fleet of privateer ships to sea that intercepted and looted British ships. The Harvard graduate also spent time with Thomas Jefferson and Ben Franklin, but he was forced to liquidate his assets when the war was over. He died at the age of 45 in 1796.
Museum President Jack Santos likes to keep an eye on auctions for Newburyport-based items, and he saw a letter penned by Tracy in 1779 come up for bid in Rancho Santa Fe, California, in late March.
Although the first auction saw no bidders for the Tracy letter, the item came up again in April and Santos was the successful bidder, thanks to a $2,000 donation from an anonymous local donor.
“We have a pretty good roster of members, former members and board members, and we had a generous donor who understood the importance of this item,” he said.
The letter is addressed to one of Tracy’s privateer ship captains, Samuel White, and gives him instructions about what to do with a pair of captured British officers.
“We think it had something to do with a prisoner exchange that was going to go on in Halifax. So he was telling the captain to take these two up to Halifax to arrange for it,” Santos said.
Santos also believes Tracy most probably wrote the letter while sitting in his State Street home, which is now Newburyport Public Library.
“He wrote this letter at the height of his power when his privateers were out there and he was giving instructions on prisoner exchanges,” he said.
Tracy wrote the letter during the middle of the Revolutionary War, which took place from April 19, 1775, to Sept. 3, 1783.
Newburyport Public Library is also in possession of another of Tracy’s dispatches, which Santos said was written at a later period in his life.
“That letter was written when he was penniless and living at what is now Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm. He had to sell his house on State Street to pay his debts and you can really see the difference in the two signatures,” he said.
The 1779 letter made its way to the Custom House Maritime Museum just as the museum’s new executive director, Chris Silva, was settling into his job about two weeks ago.
Silva recently spent 3½ years as director of facilities at the Boston Athenaeum and he also oversaw completion of the expansion and renovation of the Harvard Art Museums' well-known Fogg Museum.
The Gloucester native has family in Newburyport and is succeeding Joan Whitlow, who recently retired as executive director of the Newburyport museum. Silva said his new position allows him to return to his heritage.
“The opportunity came up here and I just couldn’t let it go,” Silva said.
Silva has been consulting with the Andover-based Northeast Document Conservation Center, which he said will give the museum the best recommendations on conserving and preserving the letter.
Tracy is a prime example of a Revolutionary patriot, according to Santos, who added that he hopes the letter can find a home in the museum’s privateer history exhibit.
“This would fit perfectly in that room, once we mount it and display it. So we are working with some companies now to see what our next steps are,” he said. “Once we have it on permanent display, people can come on over and see it for themselves.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
