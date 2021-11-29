NEWBURYPORT — The Custom House Maritime Museum will present the second annual lighting of its maritime tree on Friday.
The museum began bringing light to the waterfront by shining a beam on local nonprofits with its maritime tree last year, according to a press release.
The museum’s team has worked with the city’s Public Works Department to erect a tree of lobster nets on its back lawn adorned with life rings that were purchased and decorated by students, businesses, nonprofits and local residents.
Opportunity Works is designing and building this year’s tree topper. This one-of-a-kind piece of art will be available for bid, with all proceeds to benefit the work that the local social service organization does in the community.
Amesbury’s Lowell’s Boat Shop will also be providing a dinghy for photos and the Newburyport Art Association will be decorating the lawn with a display of five sculptures which will all be up for sale.
The museum asks that people visiting the tree bring a nonperishable food item for the Yankee Homecoming food bin.
The tree lighting will take place on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Life ring sales and decorations will be available outside at 4 p.m., and the Newburyport Choral Society will appear at 4:45 p.m.
The museum’s life rings can also be purchased at the museum store at 25 Water St. or bought online at buyalifering.com.
