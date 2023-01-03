NEWBURYPORT — The Custom House Maritime Museum presents a lecture series, “Warm Talks for Cold Winds,” in celebration of the lives and legacies of some of city’s most notable people.
The five-talk series is part of “Legendary Newburyporters,” an interactive sculpture exhibit on display at the museum that chronicles the achievements of 18th and 19th century Newburyport residents. The work of key researchers is also included in the exhibit, according to the museum.
“Legendary Newburyporters” features the work of sculptor Jeffrey Briggs. The sculptures are further brought to life through the work of the historians, artists and authors.
On Jan. 15, Bronson de Stadler will examine the life of Nathaniel Tracey, a wealthy ship owner who lost his fortune supporting the Revolutionary War.
This will be followed on Jan. 22 with a presentation by Bob Watts on Timothy Palmer, a millwright and self-taught carpenter and architect who built the Essex-Merrimack Bridge over the Merrimack River.
Alice Gould will discuss Caleb Cushing, a diplomat and politician, on Jan. 29. On Feb. 5, Bethany Groff Dorau will explore the “Negotiations” sculpture and women legends.
The series concludes Feb. 12 with a look at the life of Tristam Dalton, a merchant and politician, by Jay Williamson. Each talk begins at 2 p.m. The museum is at 25 Water St.
“We are proud to continue to create events focused on the ‘Legendary Newburyporters’ exhibit which runs through to December 2023,” said Jack Santos, a museum board member.
“We encourage everyone to join us for this fascinating and illuminating lecture series which provides a unique opportunity to learn about the rich history of Newburyport and these citizens who had global influence,” he said.
The in-person lecture series is free and open to the public; no reservations are required. Tax-deductible donations to support the series will be acknowledged by the museum. For more information on the lectures, visit www.pledge.to/warm-talks-for-cold-winds-lectures.
For more information about the exhibit, visit https://customhousemaritimemuseum.org/current-exhibit/. More about the museum can be found at www.thechmmn.org, by calling 978-462-8681, or emailing info@thechmmn.org.
