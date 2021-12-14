SALISBURY — Irate that an Alternative Therapies Group employee would not exchange a marijuana cartridge she claimed to have bought there, a New Hampshire woman pushed a Plexiglas barrier, a computer monitor and other items off a counter, injuring the employee, according to court records.
On Tuesday in Newburyport District Court, Tamara Pare of Stratham saw charges of assault and battery and malicious destruction of property under $1,200 continued without a finding for six months.
If Pare stays out of trouble with the law, stays away from the Elm Street marijuana dispensary and the employee police say she injured, the charges against her would be dropped after that time.
In September, a District Court clerk magistrate determined there was enough probable cause to charge Pare with the offenses, which set the stage for her arraignment Oct. 8, according to court records.
Pare, 38, walked into the shop on Oct. 13, 2020, to exchange a marijuana cartridge. But because Pare did not have a receipt, the packaging or any proof that she bought it there, her request was denied. Pare became angered and accused the employee of trying to rip her off.
"Pare then began swearing and backed away as if she was leaving, only to walk back up to the counter and push everything off the counter," Sgt. Craig Goodrich wrote in his report. "Pare forcefully pushed the plexiglas barrier, acrylic display cubes and a computer monitor off the counter."
The employee caught some of the flying objects on the arm, causing an abrasion, Goodrich added.
Pare left the store but a security officer later described the color and make of her vehicle to Goodrich. Goodrich also watched video footage of the assault.
Pare's identity was confirmed by checking data obtained when she showed an employee her identification while entering the store, according to the officer's report.
Goodrich served Pare a complaint for the incident in the days that followed and also was looking to serve her with a "no trespass" order from the store. He estimated she caused $190 in damage.
