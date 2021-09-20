The 38-year-old former Rowley woman who was reported missing last week has been located alive and well, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
The Massachusetts State Police, the Essex State Police Detective Unit, the Boston, Rowley and Wellesley Police Departments worked together to locate Dolly Thapa, formerly of Rowley.
Most recently, Thapa had been staying in Wellesley. She was last seen leaving a friend’s home in Dorchester on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 12. She was reported missing by her family members on Monday evening when she failed to return home as expected.
More details as to where she was located and how were not available from the DA's office as of Monday afternoon.
