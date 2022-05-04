NEWBURYPORT — Although a decision has yet to be made, the leading contender for the controversial Over The Rainbow dance featuring a drag queen DJ appears to be the First Religious Society’s Unitarian Universalist Church on Pleasant Street.
The dance, which was slated to be held at St. John’s Lodge on Green Street on May 13, was abruptly left without a home after the Masonic-run lodge pulled out Thursday after receiving complaints about the appearance of a drag queen. The decision to back out of the Newburyport Youth Services event came after Plymouth and Barnstable District state Senate candidate Kari MacRae complained, according to NYS Director Andrea Egmont
MacRae is running on the GOP ticket against state Rep. Susan Moran of Falmouth. Moran is a Democrat.
First Religious Society Rev. Rebecca Bryan said during a phone call Monday that dance organizers have yet to make a final decision on whether to hold the dance at the Unitarian Universalist Church as it looks to find a venue that could accommodate up to 100 people.
Bryan said because an Afghanistan family is living at the church, the maximum number they could host would be less. She said should organizers be unable to secure a different place, the dance would take place there.
Egmont, in a statement Monday issued by the city, said a decision would be announced by the end of the week on the NAGLY Instagram page @nagly_north. The event would still take place May 13, she added.
“The outpouring of love, encouragement and offers of support have been incredible. They reflect the true heart of of our community,” Egmont said in the statement.
MacRae said Newburyport residents reached out to her about the dance to express their concerns, prompting her to call NYS to learn more. When told that NYS would push on with its dance plans, MacRae called St. John’s Lodge to voice her own concerns.
The dance, co-sponsored by the North Shore Alliance for LGBTQ+ Youth (NAGLY) in Salem, is to feature drag queen performer Miz Diamond Wigfall, who has appeared at public libraries and fundraisers across the country.
Since word of the dance broke late last week, the topic has generated hundreds of comments on The Daily News of Newburyport’s Facebook page, many of them praising NYS and its work while others are extremely critical of the dance.
It has also drawn the attention of the Facebook group Massachusetts Informed Parents, which is vehemently opposed to the dance. MacRae is a Massachusetts Informed Parents member and has posted negative comments about the event.
An email to Massachusetts Informed Parents for comment was not returned.
“It is appalling to see this kind of misinformed hatred targeted at our LGTBQ+ youth. First Religious Society is happy to open our doors for this event and will do everything in our power to make it a safe place for the attendees,” Bryan said in the statement released by the city Monday.
Bryan, in the same joint statement, applauded NYS for what it does to “support all of the youth in our community.”
“And thank [you] everyone who is stepping up to support our youth. There is no room for hatred in our community. Hate has no port here,” Bryan added.
Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon on Friday blasted those who attempted to stop the dance from happening, writing that the event has been “grossly mischaracterized by a handful of bad faith actors, who are calling it things it is not,” adding that the dance was not being funded by taxpayers.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
