An environmental cleaning crew was brought in to the Statehouse on Tuesday evening after an employee for the building's cleaning contractor tested positive for COVID-19.
The person tested positive on Saturday, and was last in the Statehouse the evening of Thursday, April 30, working in the annex basement and sub-basement, according to an email that Mary Anne Padien, Senate President Karen Spilka's chief of staff, sent to senators and staff Tuesday evening. Padien said state officials learned of the test results Tuesday.
An environmental cleaning service was engaged by the Bureau of the Statehouse "to do a thorough cleaning of the offices and public spaces in the annex basement and sub-basement," according to the email.
A similar deep cleaning was conducted on the fifth floor of the Statehouse on March 31, in response to a March 30 positive test of someone who cleans the building.
The Statehouse has been closed to the public since March 16, but some lawmakers have continued to meet there for sessions and most of the governor's daily press conferences have been held at the Statehouse.
~ Katie Lannan/SHNS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.