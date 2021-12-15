AMESBURY — The owner of a downtown health and wellness store had to replace the back window of her store and the glass front door after a deer crashed through both Wednesday morning.
Kirby Mastrangelo is the owner of CBD health and wellness store Hempire, which is located downtown at the corner of Friend and Main streets.
Mastrangelo was at home when she received a call from the Amesbury Police Department just before 8 a.m. informing her that a deer had run through her back window on Friend Street and crashed through her glass front door on Main Street.
"I thought it was a prank call," Mastrangelo said. "I thought maybe that it was a radio show or something. You know, it's Christmas and there is a deer coming into my store to go shopping. But then the officer said, 'Ma'am, this really happened and we will have some people on standby there until you get down here.'"
Mastrangelo quickly headed down to her shop to find that her glass front door had indeed been broken and her one of her back windows was also damaged.
The deer appeared to be a female in security camera footage, Mastrangelo said. The deer ran through the shop's back window and around the store a bit before quickly leaving through the glass front door.
"There was a buck that was following the doe and he turned around when he saw her jump through the window. So he went the other way," Mastrangelo said. "The doe kind of ran around the back of the store a little bit and then headed to the exit in the front and she just dove right through the front door."
No one was in the shop at the time and the deer did not damage any inventory, according to Mastrangelo.
"There's no animal CBD missing, so she didn't take anything on her way out," Mastrangelo joked. "But it might have been good for her. It could help her recovery."
Acting Police Chief Craig Bailey said the deer was spotted running down Main Street soon after the incident.
"We notified the Environmental Police but they were about an hour away," Bailey said. "So they couldn't get there at that point and we really couldn't tackle the deer and hold on to it."
Mastrangelo said her store had more visitors than usual after the news got out and she was already having her door and window replaced.
"We're just hoping to get an update that the doe is OK," Mastrangelo said. "It really has been an interesting morning, for sure. I really wasn't expecting to get that call. She really jumped right through that door without any hesitation. So, she looked OK but I really don't know."
Bailey said there was no indication the doe was hurt badly and she eventually made her way into a wooded area near downtown.
"We eventually lost sight of it and there haven't been any reports of any deer since," Bailey said. "There was some hair and blood at the scene but there was nothing to indicate that the deer was going to go down for the count."
Deer sightings are not unusual occurrence in Amesbury, Bailey said.
"Is it odd to have a deer downtown? Yes," Bailey said. "Is it odd to have deer in Amesbury? Not at all. So, if you happen to see a deer that is odd, call the Police Department. We can then send that information toward the Environmental Police or whatever may be seen fit."
