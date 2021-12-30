NEWBURYPORT — The Del Sol Quartet performs the first of four concerts in the Jean C. Wilson Music Series on Jan. 9 at 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 26 Pleasant St.
The quartet will play a single work, “A Dust in Time” by Huang Ruo.
“It’s one of the most powerful pieces I’ve ever played,” said Del Sol Quartet cellist Kathryn Bates. “It was written over the summer of 2020 as a way of expressing a sense of loss, a sense of before and after, grief and hope.”
The series continues with organist Nicole Keller on Jan. 16, Danny Harrington Quartet with special guest Jeff Stout on Jan. 23, and Carduus on Feb. 13. Due to the pandemic, the four concerts will be livestreamed from the church sanctuary.
“You can see it at exactly the same time as it’s occurring,” said John Mercer, a member of the music series, “or for a limited time after the concert. The concerts will not be prerecorded and edited so this will be as close as we can get to the excitement and immediacy of a live concert.”
Masks and vaccination are required, regardless of age. Anyone who attends must bring proof of two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The series is named for one of its founders and its director for many years. Now under the auspices of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church, the series offers three or four concerts each winter.
Suggested donations are $20 ($10 for seniors); children and students may attend for no charge. For further information about the concerts, to become a sponsor or to purchase tickets, go to https://www.frsuu.org/jean-c-wilson-music-series/.
