NEWBURYPORT — Kimberly Zieselman appears Thursday on “The Morning Show” to discuss her book “XOXY,” an award-winning memoir of her personal and professional intersex journey.
Zieselman is an intersex woman, lawyer and human rights advocate. She served as the executive director of interACT: Advocates for Intersex Youth. In 2022, the U.S. State Department appointed her senior adviser to the special envoy for LGBTQI+ Human Rights.
Host Mary Jacobsen interviews Zieselman about the meaning of intersex, which refers to someone born with sex characteristics (chromosomes, reproductive organs or genitalia) that do not line up with typical definitions of either a male or female body. Nearly 2% of the world’s population are born intersex, about the same number of people who have green eyes.
Zieselman will correct common misconceptions of what it means to be intersex, and will describe how binary notions of gender and sex embedded in U.S. health care have contributed to lifelong harm to intersex people, including surgical intervention performed on infants.
For information about “XOXY: a Memoir,” visit xoxykz.com/.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3). This prerecorded show will also be available at 9 a.m. on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click “Playlist” on YouTube and scroll down.
