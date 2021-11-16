ROWLEY — A failed land deal has killed a proposed 260-unit affordable housing project on Main Street.
Saxon Partners of Hingham planned to build a housing development on property owned by Didax Inc. at 395 Main St.
Dave Calhoun, director of acquisitions for Saxon Partners, met informally with selectmen in September and the Planning Board in October about building a “friendly 40B” affordable housing project. Although no official plans were submitted to the town, the Planning Board did recommend the project to selectmen.
But, according to Calhoun, Saxon Partners is no longer pursuing the project because Didax decided it did not want to sell the property.
“Didax’s president advised us that his company was not able to find a new location and they are not willing to sell,” Calhoun said. “This is super frustrating for us because we spent a good deal of money figuring this out, but that is what happens sometimes.”
Calhoun thanked the town for its time and support. He said his company would be happy to work with Rowley in the future.
“The people of the town were great,” Calhoun said. “If we were to find another parcel that worked for us, we would love to work with Rowley once again. But, there is no site like that that works as well as the one that we had selected, which was right by the MBTA station. The location was just great and there were some potentially great views available there with very little impact on neighbors and the town.”
Town Planner Kirk Baker said Saxon Partners was exercising its due diligence in approaching the town before submitting official plans.
“A potential 40B project could just submit a comprehensive permit application and go before the Zoning Board of Appeals,” Baker said. “That is what you would consider a ‘hostile 40B.’ In this case, the company came to the town first and went to the Board of Selectmen and the Planning Board to gain their support before going through the process.
“There was never any formal application to consider,” he added. “The company was simply asking if we might support the project, if it was brought to us.”
Baker said the town does not know the details of the proposed sale to Didax.
“We just respond to applications as they come in,” Baker said. “If the sellers are no longer selling that property, they can kill the deal. So, the plan appears to have gone away.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
