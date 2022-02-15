NEWBURYPORT — Susan Reynolds, co-founder of LookUp.Live, will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday.
Reynolds was an English and social studies teacher, curriculum developer, and the first director of academic technology at the Fenn School in Concord prior to co-founding LookUp.Live in 2019.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Reynolds about the youth-led nonprofit’s mission to help young people thrive in a digital world.
One of the unintended consequences of the digital revolution, Reynolds reports, has been a negative impact on the mental health of vulnerable youth. An increase in online hate and discrimination, unrealistic beauty standards, and quantified popularity has fueled alarming rates of anxiety, stress and depression.
Reynolds will discuss strategies that the youth leaders of LookUp.Live plan to use to create a digital world in which youths of any race, class, body type, gender, sexual orientation or ability feel welcome, respected, represented and safe.
“The Morning Show” broadcasts on Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3). The show is also available at 9 a.m. on YouTube at NCMHub.org. After broadcast, scroll down the YouTube Playlist for the show, or listen on the Sound Cloud (click the cloud icon) at NCMHub.org.
