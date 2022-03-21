NEWBURYPORT — For the third consecutive year, the district will submit a statement of interest to the Massachusetts School Building Authority for a new roof and upgrades to the science labs at Newburyport High School.
The School Committee unanimously voted to approve submission of the statement of interest Monday night.
The district has applied to the School Building Authority's Core Program for the last two years, but has not been accepted.
Superintendent Sean Gallagher said the district only found out a few weeks ago that it was not accepted into the Core Program following last year's submission.
He added that School Building Authority officials provided the district with a lot of positive feedback about its current high school programs and the proposal for the work.
The superintendent said there were likely school districts that had slightly more need, so Newburyport did not make the cut.
If accepted, the district could receive reimbursement of approximately 50% from the state.
Preliminary costs for the project are estimated at about $15 million.
As outlined in the statement of interest, the school needs a new roof, which ideally would protect the building from leaks for the next 25 to 30 years.
District officials hope the roof will help save on energy costs and this work "in turn will free up both manpower and financial resources that are now being used on roof related issues, to be allocated to other issues throughout the facility," the statement of interest reads.
The science labs are also considered outdated since they do not meet the new state science standards or the district "vision for exemplary STEM instruction and innovative learning experiences," the statement said.
Due to the impact of space limitations, district officials note that in many ways, the science, technology, engineering and mathematics classrooms in the lower-grade levels could be considered more advanced than what the high school now offers.
With this project, officials propose constructing a two-story addition over the gymnasium and renovating the science classrooms and labs.
Mayor Sean Reardon asked Newburyport High School Principal Andrew Wulf to discuss more about what these new science labs would mean for the district.
Wulf explained that the school has a limited number of science labs, and so teachers have to reserve space to conduct hands-on experiments in conjunction with their lesson plans.
"It just makes such a significant difference in what a teacher is able to do and how they engage students in the learning, particularly when it comes down to the scientific process," the principal said.
Submitting the statement of interest does not bind the city to any of the work. It just allows the district to apply to the program and begin the process for consideration.
Facilities Director Steve Bergholm noted that if accepted into the program, the construction would still be about three or four years out.
"It's going to take a lot of logistics, a lot of planning," he said.
Bergholm added that the process would involve a feasibility study to look at all possible options for the work, so the current proposal is subject to change if officials from the district and the School Building Authority identify a better way to address the needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.