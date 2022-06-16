NEWBURYPORT — The former chief of emergency medicine and vice president at Lowell General Hospital took a grim view of the opioid epidemic Wednesday afternoon and the drug companies that he said created the crisis.
A recent report from the state Department of Public Health showed opioid-related deaths were up 8.8% in Massachusetts last year, with 2,290 confirmed or suspected deaths.
The report attributed the increase in fatalities to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as an increasingly-poisoned fentanyl supply. The synthetic opioid was also found to be present in 93% of the overdose deaths where a toxicology report was made available.
Dr. Wayne Pasanen presented an informal discussion on the opioid epidemic, which he calls “The Opioidemic,” to members of the Greater Newburyport Village during its monthly talk series at the Senior Community Center on Wednesday afternoon.
Pasanen said “The Opioidemic” is a social, medical and legal problem for a growing number of people in the U.S.
He also told the crowd of roughly a dozen people that they have all been administered fentanyl if they underwent general surgery.
“This is a short-acting, very, very superpotent form of morphine,” he said. “It is used to put people to sleep in the operating room so that they are unconscious.”
It takes roughly 25 milligrams of morphine to cause an overdose while only 100 micrograms of fentanyl can lead to the same result, Pasanen said.
The euphoria created by an opioid is what makes it so addictive, giving the user a sense of well-being, according to Pasanen.
“I’ve heard hundreds of patients say they have never been more relaxed in their life than when they shot up,” he said. “I also had someone who said it was like they were ‘kissing God.’”
Opioids cause dependence, followed by addiction and “the worst type of withdrawal” symptoms, Pasanen said.
“I have seen a lot of cases of the DTs, but when people are in the midst of an opium withdrawal, they are restless, they sweat, they have diarrhea,” he said.
Widely prescribed drugs such as Vicodin and oxycodone are both opiates, according to Pasanen, who added that methadone can only do so much to relieve a person’s withdrawal symptoms.
“The doctors are a part of this, too, don’t let them off scot-free. Everyone blames the manufacturers but, remember our United States government, the FDA approved all of these drugs,” he said.
Pasanen added that the country needs to get serious about finding a solution to the opioid epidemic He also praised Narcan as a “lifesaver.”
“Something’s got to change,” he said.
