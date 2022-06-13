NEWBURYPORT — Dr. Wayne Pasanen will be the featured speaker for the next Greater Newburyport Village Talk on Wednesday at noon at the Newburyport Senior Community Center.
While the COVID pandemic was capturing headlines, the opioid epidemic, which Pasanen calls the “Opioidemic,” was raging.
The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics reports that more than 96,600 people die from drug overdose in a year with opioids a factor in 7 of 10 of these deaths, according to a press release from Greater Newburyport Village.
At least 1 million people have died from overdose since 1999, the release said. From March 2020 to March 2021, opioid overdose deaths increased 36.1% and the trend is increasing.
Pasanen, formerly chief of emergency medicine and vice president at Lowell General Hospital and medical director for two large methadone programs in Lowell and Lawrence, has extensive experience in hands-on treatment of drug and alcohol abuse and firsthand knowledge of the problem’s impact on victims and their families.
Heroin, opioids, opiates, fentanyl, methadone – what are these drugs, when were they developed, what was their intended use, what dangers do they present, why do people get addicted?
Using laymen terms, Pasanen, who will speak for about an hour, will explain the history and purpose of each of these drugs. Sharing his 40 years of experience, he will present the best treatment options available today, when these drugs become a problem, and respond to questions from the audience.
The talk is free and a complimentary box lunch is available courtesy of the Friends of the Council on Aging and the Greater Newburyport Village. Call the senior center at 978-462-0430 to reserve a lunch. Village Talks are offered by Greater Newburyport Village on the third West of each month for the community’s benefit.
For more about Village Talks, check the event calendar at www.greaternewburyportvillage.org, email info@greaternewburyportvillage.org or call 978-206-1821
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.