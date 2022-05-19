ROWLEY — An Ipswich woman accused of stealing a pregnant dachshund and later, the dog's litter of four puppies, is scheduled to be arraigned on June 2 in Newburyport District Court.
Mary Cayer, 52, of Market Street, was scheduled to be arraigned on a larceny over $1,200 charge during Thursday's appearance in court. But her attorney, Jeremy Cohen, filed a motion to send the matter before a clerk magistrate within the court, saying there was not enough probable cause on the charge to arraign his client.
That prompted Judge Peter Doyle to delay Cayer's arraignment until the motion is argued on June 2. Should Doyle deny the motion, Cayer will be arraigned on that date.
Before setting an arraignment date, Doyle asked Cohen and Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy if Cayer had paid the alleged victim for the dogs. Both attorneys acknowledged not a cent had been paid.
The victim approached Rowley police on April 22 saying she had let Cayer take the dachshund, named Reese, home so she could figure out whether the dog was a good fit with her family. A few days later Cayer said she wanted a little more time to think it over but promised to pay the victim $500 if she decided to keep it. While Cayer was with the dog, they learned it was pregnant. Later, the dog gave birth to four puppies while still with Cayer.
"On or about this time, Cayer refused to pay for, or return the animal to (the victim)," Sgt. David MacMullen wrote in his report, adding the victim then called police.
The victim told MacMullen that she wanted the unborn puppies back but was willing to sell the dachshund for $500. However, Cayer had no intention of returning the dog and that she was going to sell the puppies herself. MacMullen called Cayer who told the sergeant the victim had given her the dog for free.
"She went on to say (the victim) didn't know the dog was pregnant," MacMullen wrote in his report. "She stated that she got the dog and never heard from (the victim) for an extended period of time."
MacMullen told Cayer that the victim had complained to police about the dog being stolen from her.
"I advised her of the fact that (the victim) was calling to advise that she failed to return or pay for the dog (now dogs) and asked if she was going to give the dogs back. Cayer stated that she was not. I advised that I would be filing a criminal complaint against her for the larceny of the dogs and again asked her if she paid for the dogs. She stated that she had not. I again asked her if she was going to return the mother and the puppies and she stated that she was not," MacMullen wrote in his report.
MacMullen attached a value of the dachshund and puppies at $2,500 each, according to his report.
Cohen argued, in his motion, that the puppies do not have a dollar value attached to them and at no point did Cayer place them on the market.
"The value attached the puppies is arbitrary and subjective and was misstated in the police report as the reporting officer is not in any position to asses the value of same considering they did not belong to the breeder and were not offered for sale," Cohen wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.