NEWBURYPORT —- A donation drive to gather personal care items to benefit Community Service of Newburyport will be held Nov. 7 and Nov. 14 in front of the Unitarian Universalist Church, 26 Pleasant St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
Items and cash will be collected on both days.
A wish list for personal care items includes toothpaste, shampoo, soap, baby care products, disposable razors and feminine products.
The volunteers at the drop-off location will wear masks and practice social distancing.
