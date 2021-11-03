NEWBURYPORT — The Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport is accepting donations for its fall collection drive, called Safe & New Beginnings, to help refugees and domestic violence victims.
The group is collecting items and money for the International Institute of New England Resettlement Program and the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center.
The Huddle is seeking soap, shampoo and shower gel for Afghan refugees and evacuees served by the institute, as well as appointment planners for domestic violence survivors receiving assistance from the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center to keep track of upcoming court dates and other appointments.
“Both organizations help people leaving traumatic, life-threatening situations for a better future for themselves and their families,” said Maria Chanin, who is leading the drive with fellow Huddle member Debbie Hart-Klein.
“The support they need is tremendous – from physical items to jobs, medical care, housing, child care, educational and psychological support,” she said. “We welcome the opportunity to help these survivors as they reclaim their lives.”
The International Institute of New England’s Resettlement Program is welcoming 600 families to Massachusetts and New Hampshire this year, including at least 425 Afghan evacuees and a large portion of whom are women and children. The program will help these evacuees settle in Lowell, Worcester, New Bedford and Boston, among other cities.
The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center provides care to 1,200 to 1,400 domestic violence survivors and their children each year, helping them to regain safety, well-being and self-sufficiency.
To donate, contact Chanin at mod333@msn.com or text 786-385-5884. Monetary donations will be divided between IINE and the Crisis Center.
Community members can make checks payable to:Women In Action Huddle Fall Collection Drive and mail them to the PEG Center for Art & Activism, 3 Harris St. Newburyport, MA 01950. Donations can be made online at www.paypal.me/pegcenter with the notation: Fall Collection Drive.
