I received a letter last week from a reader who had been notified she won a large prize, courtesy of Publisher’s Clearing House!
Fortunately, she quickly recognized the warning signs and knew the correspondence was a scam. Despite several telephone calls, claim numbers, messages from different parties, she knew it sounded just a little too good to be true.
While she did not take the bait and send along any processing fees or taxes, many people do. While legitimate contests, sweepstakes and lotteries do exist, most of the ones out there are fraudulent.
Police strongly recommend screening telephone calls through Caller ID and to avoid any conversation with someone making promises to the moon. Many of these con artists are well-trained and can turn you into a believer, and sadly, too many people get caught up in the excitement and become a victim.
Remember, foreign sweepstakes are illegal and only the IRS is able to collect taxes. When surfing the internet, it’s easy to see the number of chances available; each with a great prize and the joys associated with winning.
Unfortunately, the true stories of victims are rarely publicized and quite sad. A little research goes a long way and it doesn’t take long to see the scripts and patterns used by con artists.
The best rule to follow when it comes to a contest you never entered: Don’t correspond with the parties at all. Even if you receive a check in the mail and are asked to deposit it, don’t.
Should you be asked to deposit the check and then send “fees or taxes” to the company, consider this a significant warning sign. Never send money, prepaid credit cards or your bank information to anyone who claims you’ve won a prize.
Organizations such as Publisher’s Clearing House will not notify winners via phone or bulk mail; consider these immediate warning signs, too.
Don’t be fooled by technology, some scammers are able to spoof Caller ID. Correspondence from someone who is difficult to understand, uses incorrect English or poor grammar should always be avoided.
Be extremely wary of anything you receive through email or as a “pop-up” on social media; you may be directed to another website, which seeks your personal information.
While many of these scams are aimed at seniors, criminals have no problem taking money from younger victims as well. There’s no senior citizen discount when it comes to these scams, victims of every age are welcome.
Most of the telephone scams target older residents but the popularity of technology and social media provide an invitation to younger folks.
The allure of a grand prize is very appealing and con artists are ready to take advantage of those dreams of living on easy street. Don’t be in a rush to spend your “winnings” because you’ll surely end up on the losing end.
