AMESBURY – All last weekend people were huddling around Amesbury’s downtown lampposts, stuffing straw and tying wire as they erected the 2021 crop of Amesbury’s downtown scarecrows.
“It’s a cute way to make downtown festive,” said Antoinette Whitney, owner of Ovedia Artisan Chocolates and vice chair of the Amesbury Chamber’s Board of Directors, said in a press release. “This is our third year doing it, and it’s a great way to not just enhance the downtown, but to also get more folks walking around the businesses.”
People and businesses were invited to adopt posts, where each entry would be numbered and entered into the October contest. Over the span of two weeks, the public is invited to visit downtown, check out the scarecrows, and cast votes for their preferred entries in different categories.
For 2021, the Amesbury Chamber worked with Newburyport Bank to create four categories including: “Most Amesbury Pride”, “People’s Choice”, the design that best incorporates “Movie Characters” as the 2021 theme, and a strictly digital category.
“I love the creativity and detail that people put into this year’s entries,” said Christine Doucette, business development manager of Newburyport Bank’s Friend Street office.
Ballots are available at different downtown businesses, with voters getting to choose in three different categories. Completed ballots must then be returned to the Amesbury Chamber’s 5 Market Square office by Oct. 17.
The fourth category is digital, with the winning scarecrow being the one whose photo gets the most likes on the chamber’s Facebook page by Oct. 17.
This year’s four categories each offer a $100 gift card.
For more information on the 2021 Amesbury Scarecrow Contest, visit www.AmesburyChamber.com.
