NEWBURYPORT — Bar 25, a State Street restaurant known for its small plates and craft cocktails, announced Thursday it is closing temporarily due to skyrocketing COVID-19 infections across the state and country.
“As of Dec. 23, Bar 25 Newburyport and Bar 25 Ayer have decided to temporarily close out of an abundance of caution due to the alarming rise in COVID cases,” a statement from the restaurant reads. “Our number one priority is keeping our staff, and you as safe as possible and feel it’s too risky this close to the holiday season.”
Bar 25 was originally to be closed for two weeks beginning Dec. 28. But with the average number of national COVID-19 cases topping more than 160,000 per day this week as the omicron variant races across the country, its decision to close indefinitely could be followed by other area restaurants and businesses.
Reza Rahmani, owner of Bar 25, opened his second location in the three-story former home of Ceia, located at 35 State St., this spring.
Former Ceia owner and current Brine owner Nancy Batista-Caswell said she understood Rahmani’s decision, saying he and other restaurant owners are doing what they can to protect their employees leading up to Christmas and New Year’s Day.
“Everybody is being super precautionary,” Batista-Caswell said, adding that Brine closed Thursday for five days.
Asked if she were considering closing Brine for an indefinite period, Batista-Caswell said the plan is to reopen as scheduled while keeping an eye on whether the city imposes the same kind of vaccination mandates recently issued by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.
“No, it won’t be longer,” she said.
Batista-Caswell said local restaurateurs and small-business owners have been good at staying a step ahead and proactive when it comes to dealing with COVID-19 concerns despite not knowing when the next wave will come.
“Everybody is taking a hard look at it,” she said.
When a reporter walked to the restaurant Thursday afternoon, there was a message announcing its closure on the front door. A Facebook message to Bar 25 was not returned in time for this report.
Nathan Allard, president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said temporarily closing a business is never an easy call to make but applauded Rahmani’s decision to put safety above all and show great leadership at the same time.
“I respect Bar 25’s decision to close for safety reasons and will continue to support them when they reopen,” Allard wrote in a text. “It should be up to the business to do what they feel is best for their business, their employees and the community. Whether that is in the form of temporarily closing a few days prior to the holidays or putting a mask requirement in place.”
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
