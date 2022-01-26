NEWBURYPORT — As Valentine’s Day approaches, Central Congregational Church plans to offer some love to pets by hosting a pet food drive Feb. 12.
All are invited to participate in the drive-by event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 14 Titcomb St. People can remain in their vehicles as volunteers collect donations of adult dog and cat food, non-clumping cat litter, etc. from each person.
Items that are especially needed include pee pads and canned dog and cat food.
The donations will be distributed between First Parish Newbury Food Pantry, the Greater Newbury Elder Pet Fund and the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society.
There is a big need for these supplies and past drives hosted by the church have been successful.
Donations can also be dropped off at the church ahead of time, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
