WEST NEWBURY — A driver suffered minor injuries Monday afternoon after striking a utility pole on South Street, knocking out power.
The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. near 50 South St., causing the pole and electrical wires to dangle above the roadway.
The town's Police and Fire departments responded to the accident, according to Chief Michael Dwyer.
The unidentified driver was treated for injuries and did not need to be taken to a hospital, he said in a release. Police are continuing to investigate the accident.
A National Grid crew and the town Department of Public Works provided assistance at the crash scene.
The road was to remain closed until electricity was restored.
