Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.