SALISBURY — A North Billerica woman found asleep at the wheel at an intersection last summer admitted in Newburyport District Court on Thursday that she could be found guilty of drugged driving and lost her driver's license for 45 days.
Keirstyn Martin, 23, also of Alabama, was charged Aug. 17 with driving while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
During her court appearance Thursday via videoconference, Martin saw the most serious charge continued without a finding for a year. Judge Allen Swan ordered her to complete an alcohol safety awareness program and took away her right to drive in Massachusetts for 45 days.
Martin told Swan that she was leaving the state for Alabama.
About 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 17, police received word that a black Acura was parked at the High Street and Rabbit Road intersection in Salisbury and two people in the car were not moving.
Officer Jayson Davis arrived at the intersection and noticed three people were outside the car, including Martin. The other two told Davis they found her asleep in the car and woke her up.
"Martin was standing next to open driver's side door of the vehicle with the keys to the vehicle in her hand. I could detect a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle," Davis wrote in his report, adding there was a man sleeping in the front passenger seat.
"When I opened the passenger door to the vehicle the male was passed out and did not respond. I shook him by the shoulder several times before he woke up, but he immediately began passing back out," Davis wrote in his report.
Martin, according to Davis, said she fell asleep while driving and that it was a common occurrence. When asked if they had taken any drugs, Martin said they had smoked marijuana and drank alcohol. By that time, Officer Timothy Rivet and Sgt. Craig Goodrich had arrived to help.
The passenger was taken into protective custody but Martin was arrested after she failed a series of field sobriety tests. Martin told Davis they were heading back to Billerica after spending time at the beach.
A search of the car resulted in police finding an open bottle of whiskey and burned marijuana, according to Davis' report.
