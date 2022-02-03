WEST NEWBURY — Michael Dwyer will become the town’s new top cop, pending successful salary negotiations, the Select Board decided.
He will fill the post now held by Police Chief Jeffrey Durand, who announced he will retire in June.
Dwyer was the only candidate interviewed for the job. Last fall, the town adopted a policy governing internal hiring that gives current employees five days to apply for an open position before the job is posted and advertised to the public.
“If an employee has the stated minimum qualifications or ability to be trained to perform the duties without unduly burdening the department, they will be formally interviewed and given full consideration,” the policy states.
Along with Town Manager Angus Jennings, each board member interviewed Dwyer behind closed doors before inviting him to participate in a finalist interview, which legally must be held in public. The job’s advertised salary range is $111,000 to $139,000 based on experience, plus benefits. Durand’s salary is $124,848.
Dwyer said that for more than 26 years, dedication to the town’s public safety agencies has been a significant part of his life. He acknowledged a longtime interest in leading the Police Department.
“To this end I earned my master’s degree in criminal justice with a certificate in leadership and policy development,” he wrote in his application letter. “This was a personal goal not only to further my professional knowledge but to set a good example for my two sons.”
Dwyer’s wife, Emily, serves as a Groveland representative to the Pentucket Regional School District, from which he graduated in 1992 and where the couple’s two sons now attend school.
He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice from the University of Lowell; worked as a full-time police officer from 2006 to 2021; and was named acting police sergeant in 2021.
“I chose West Newbury and decided to stick around for my whole career,” he told the board.
But policing isn’t his only contribution as a public servant. Dwyer became a firefighter in 1994, and chief of the 35-member call Fire Department in 2013.
When asked about how he would suggest finding a replacement for him as fire chief, Dwyer responded, “That’s a tough one for me to answer.”
But he noted that it would make for “an interesting discussion” and provide a “possible opportunity for the town.”
The question will be reviewed as part of the contracting and transition process, according to Jennings.
Dwyer was also a reserve police officer and public safety dispatcher from 2000 to 2006; a member of the Emergency Management Agency since 2000, and the EMA deputy director since 2008.
The board asked a range of questions – from anticipated budgeting and staffing issues for the small-town department to his thoughts on the local impact of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021.
Dwyer acknowledged that the department may need to adapt in some ways, stressing it could be three to five years before the impact is clear. But during his tenure, Dwyer said the department will “do what’s needed to meet all requirements.”
Dwyer has a long history of managing technology and information at the public safety complex and favors body cameras “as a good line of transparency and accountability.”
He calls traffic enforcement one of the biggest issues police deal with in town. “People are in a hurry to get from Point A to Point B” so it is up to police to make sure vehicles driving through town do so safely, he said. Keeping residents safe is another top priority.
Dwyer is proud of the relationships he has formed within the community over the years, from the Council on Aging to the school district.
In 2018, he was selected as Pentucket’s school resource officer and worked closely with the police and fire chiefs from the three district towns — Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury — in numerous ways to keep students and staff safe in the event of an emergency. He cites it as one of the most rewarding aspects of his career thus far.
As a proponent of community-based policing, Dwyer said his problem-solving and communication skills are two of his greatest strengths.
At the end of the interview, board member Wendy Reed proposed entering into contract negotiations with Dwyer, saying his long history as a public safety servant in West Newbury made him “the perfect candidate.” The audience then erupted in a spontaneous round of applause.
“I’m very proud of what I do for the town and I’m very proud to work with the officers in this room,” Dwyer said.
He said will continue to serve with integrity and to treat residents and his officers with honesty and respect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.