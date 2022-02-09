NEWBURYPORT — An ordinance under review by the City Council seeks to make parklets permanent, allowing approved businesses to occupy city property for outdoor dining and merchandise displays.
Over the past two years, parklets have provided extra space for restaurants to expand their capacity and adhere to social distancing amid COVID-19 concerns.
Last year, parklets — featuring wooden decks, nautical rope, flowers, umbrellas, tables and chairs — were installed thanks to a $280,000 Shared Streets grant from the state Department of Transportation. The updated structures replaced the large, temporary barriers that the city utilized in parking areas in 2020.
An ordinance, co-sponsored by Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley and Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane, looks to establish a process for businesses to apply for such licenses, allowing them to use city property, including portions of public ways and parks for tables, chairs and merchandise displays.
Several restaurant owners spoke in favor of parklets during an Ad Hoc Committee on Economic Development meeting Tuesday, emphasizing just how critical they were these past couple of years.
Beau Sturm, an owner of The Paddle Inn at 27 State St., called parklets "absolutely lifesaving," adding that the restaurant "would not be in operation still if it wasn't for the parklets."
"The retail and restaurant spaces in downtown are really the lifeblood of the downtown area, and we're struggling still," Sturm said. "We're having a hard time."
He thanked the city for the ability to use that outdoor space, saying "we were able to stay viable and we otherwise wouldn't be able to."
Nancy Batista Caswell, who owns Brine Oyster Bar at 17 State St., agreed with Sturm about how beneficial the parklets have been for business.
She detailed some challenges for the committee to consider, including problems with the plastic pieces that lifted the wooden decks off the ground and kept them level with the street.
The plastic pieces would not stay connected, she said. This resulted in Department of Public Services workers needing to resolve the issue numerous times.
"I think it's fair to say that these might not be something that's going to last a really, really long time," she said.
The Brine owner also mentioned that there were some initial safety concerns with the nautical rope design, but large planters were added as another divider.
"I would say that some people still had a little bit of a surprise reaction to only being separated (from State Street traffic) by those nautical roping, but they did do the trick," she said. "They did divide and they did have, obviously, a very universal look throughout the downtown, which was lovely, and the rope certainly spoke to the nautical theme."
The ad hoc committee still has some work to do before the ordinance will be ready for a council vote.
Though the Shared Streets grant allowed for the establishment of these parklets, it is unclear how long the structures will last. Whether it is five or 10 years, the city needs to be prepared to replace them in the future, said council President Heather Shand, chair of the ad hoc committee.
Councilors are looking at a fee schedule or a possible one-time $3,500 fee with that figure based on factors, including an estimate of the hours the Department of Public Services spends on setting the parklets up and breaking them down, McCauley said.
They are looking at changing the fee depending on the square footage of the parklet, recognizing that some businesses had more space than others.
Batista Caswell added that she understands the need for a fee schedule, but shared some thoughts about the possible figure.
She said most restaurants could seat 28 to 30 people in this outdoor space and those additional cover counts brought sales and meal taxes to the city.
"The city is seeing some benefit to having more butts in seats on the sidewalk," she said.
There was also the added expense of needing liability insurance that covered not only the restaurant, but the city as well, the restaurant owner said.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid raised some of the concerns brought up in previous discussions, such as the impact on parking downtown and the balance of some business owners benefiting from parklets, while others do not.
Zeid said he would reach out ahead of the next meeting to ensure all concerns are addressed.
The committee also still needs to set a procedure for when applications would be accepted, which Zeid said should be by a certain date, rather than on a rolling basis.
Nate Allard, president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said he had not heard any negative feedback about the parklets from retailers or others in the business community.
"I hear nothing, but positivity," he said. "It's a great look for the downtown, and I think that increases consumerism on State Street and Pleasant Street.
"If I'm sitting at The Paddle Inn, I am actively window shopping as well," Allard added. "So, there's a relationship that I don't think a lot of people realize that goes between retailers and restaurateurs in our area."
The ad hoc committee will pick up the discussion again Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.
