NEWBURYPORT — An 82-year-old woman was conscious and alert but sustained serious injuries Monday morning after she was struck by a truck on Storey Avenue, according to first responders.
Local firefighters and police officers responded to the intersection of Storey Avenue and Noble Street about 11:45 a.m. after the woman was hit. The victim was driven to an area hospital by an Amesbury Fire Department ambulance. An Atlantic Ambulance also responded to the scene.
City Marshal Mark Murray said the truck driver remained on scene and was cooperating with authorities. No charges were immediately filed but the incident remains under investigation.
The area where the incident took place is very close to ongoing utility work that has reduced Storey Avenue to one lane and diverted traffic to Noble Street.
Shortly after the incident, traffic getting onto Storey Avenue from Noble Street was backed up all the way to Ferry Road. Noble Street cuts through the sprawling St. Mary’s Cemetery.
The name of the injured pedestrian was not released.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.