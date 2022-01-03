AMESBURY — The 13th City Council was sworn in to office during an inaugural ceremony Monday night.
Kassandra Gove was sworn in to her second two-year term as mayor during the ceremony at Amesbury High School. She was joined by members of several city boards and committees.
District 4 City Councilor Nicholas Wheeler was elected council president and at-large Councilor Adrienne Lennon became vice president.
Wheeler and Lennon were sworn in to their second two-year terms as were at-large Councilors Scott Mandeville and Steve Stanganelli, District 2 Councilor Anthony Rinaldi and District 6 Councilor Michael Hogg.
City Councilors Jonathan Hickok (District 1), Roger Deschenes (District 3) and Peter Frey (District 5) were sworn in to their first two-year terms.
Peter Hoyt and Abigale Jurist Levy were sworn in to four-year terms on the School Committee. They will be joined by Katherine Smith.
Housing Authority members Lyndsey Haight and Ralph Noon were also sworn in to four-year terms along with Planning Board members Scott Kelley, Joel Nice, Keith Ratner and new member Pascal Rettig.
Library Board of Trustees members Bethany Lynne Sullivan, Laurie Cameron and Anne Campbell were sworn in to four-year terms. They were joined by newcomers Pam Gilday and Audrey Proctor, who will also serve four years.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
