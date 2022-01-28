WEST NEWBURY — Select Board Chair Rick Parker announced his plans this week to seek a second three-year term this spring.
Parker is the first candidate to pull nomination papers for one of 12 municipal seats up for grabs in the annual election May 2. Thomas Atwood will not seek reelection to the Board of Assessors, leaving a vacancy for a three-year stint.
Incumbents for positions on the ballot are: Thomas Fahey, Board of Health; Robinson Shively, constable; Jack Foley, park and recreation commissioner; Jake Cormier, Planning Board; Dena Trotta, School Committee; and Dick Cushing, water commissioner.
Four spots on the G.A.R. Memorial Library Board of Trustees have terms that expire this spring. The current trustees are Fred Chanania, Marcia Sellos-Maura, Laura Collins and Ashley Adams.
Collins was appointed to fill a vacancy in June; Adams filled a vacancy when the Select Board appointed her last month. Both women were appointed until the next town election.
Town Clerk Jim Blatchford reminds residents that nomination papers are available at his office during regular business hours: Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
The final day to pull papers is March 10 at 5 p.m.; the last day to return completed papers is March 14 at 5 p.m.; and the last day to withdraw nomination papers is March 30 at 5 p.m. Residents have until April 5 at 8 p.m. to register to vote.
There are numerous vacancies on town panels for residents who want to become more involved in the community but do not wish to run for office.
They include the Climate Change Resiliency Committee, Conservation Commission, Finance Committee, Historic District Commission, Mill Pond Committee and the Zoning Board of Appeals.
To learn more, check the panel’s web page at www.wnewbury.org or contact the Select Board’s office at 978-363-1100, ext. 113. An application can be downloaded from the town website or obtained at the town clerk’s office, 381 Main St.
