WEST NEWBURY — With the kickoff to the town election season fast approaching, the question of whether incumbent officeholders will seek reelection is starting to simmer.
It’s not uncommon for residents considering running for a municipal position to wait until the incumbent has announced whether he or she is running again.
When reached recently, Town Clerk James Blatchford said he had not yet heard from any of the 13 incumbents whose positions will appear on the annual ballot in 2023.
“I haven’t thought about it either way yet,” admitted Select Board Chair David Archibald. Brad Buschur of the Parks and Recreation Commission and Blake Seale of the Board of Health are also undecided if they will seek another term.
But incumbent Rich Baker has made up his mind.
“I really enjoy serving on the Board of Assessors, and plan to continue for another term, should the voters give me the opportunity this spring,” he said.
Other incumbents whose terms end in the new year include Chris Reading, Pentucket Regional School Committee; Ann Bardeen, Planning Board (five-year term); Bob Janes, Water commissioner; Jack Duggan, water commissioners (two-year term); Laura Collins, Heather Conner and Sandy Nawrocki, three seats on the Board of Library Trustees; Alexander Niles, park and recreation commissioner (two-year term); and Rick Davies, constable. Unless otherwise indicated, positions are for three-year terms.
Election season begins Jan. 12 when residents may obtain nomination papers from the town clerk’s office, 381 Main St. They must gather 26 signatures from residents registered to vote in West Newbury.
Office seekers have until March 9 to obtain nomination papers and must submit them to the town clerk for signature certification by March 13. They then have until March 29 to withdraw from the race, if they choose. The clerk’s office is open for extended hours until 5 p.m. on these days.
“There will be no in-person early voting for the local election – but this year there is the option to vote by mail for the local election,” said Town Clerk James Blatchford.
Anyone interested in voting by mail can obtain a form to request a ballot at www.wnewbury.org/town-clerk or pick one up at West Newbury Food Mart, the post office and the town clerk’s office.
Also look for a form included with this year’s town census, which will be mailed out early this month, Blatchford added. The final day to request a vote-by-mail ballot is 5 p.m. on April 26, 2023; and the last chance to register to vote in the town election is April 21 by 5 p.m.
The town election takes place May 1. Polls in the Town Annex, 379 Main St., will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual Town Meeting is slated for April 24 at 7 p.m. at the Town Annex.
