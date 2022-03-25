WEST NEWBURY — Local and area firefighters saved a Bachelor Street home from serious damage Friday after an electrical fire broke out around 11 a.m, according to Fire Chief Michael Dwyer.
Firefighters responded to 14 Bachelor St. after the owner called 911 saying a fire alarm was sounding and there was an odor of smoke. Crews arrived to find a fire in the area of an electrical panel that services a dryer. Crews cut power to the home, and the fire was contained to the area around the dryer. Residents were able to return to their home once the fire was out.
Assisting local firefighters were units from the Newburyport Fire Department and Amesbury Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush. West Newbury police and an Atlantic Ambulance crew also were on scene.
The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical. There were no reported injuries.
"Working smoke alarms and an alert homeowner who called us quickly helped us ensure this fire was contained to the area where it originated." Dwyer said. "I want to thank our mutual aid partners for their assistance today, and for their immediate and dependable support with incidents of all sizes."
