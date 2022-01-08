NEWBURYPORT — Starting Jan. 20, Emma Andrews Library and Community Center will kick off its popular author series. Due to COVID-19, the series is switching to a Zoom format.
Author events are organized and run by the nonprofit Emma Andrews Library Association. Each monthly event will combine interviews with award-winning writers, an audience Q&A, plus expert tips for those who are interested in writing fiction, nonfiction and poetry.
The winter spring 2022 dates are as follows:
Jan. 20 (mystery fiction writing with Edith Maxwell); Feb. 17 (poetry writing with Alfred Nicol); March 10 (Irish-American poets Ellie O’Leary and Anne Mulvey); April 7 (food, wellness and culture writing with Lisa C. Johnson); and May 12 (memoir writing with Priscilla M. Bellairs).
All sessions are free. Preregistration for each individual session is required. For more information on how to pre-register for each individual event, visit the Emma Andrews Library website, www.emmaandrewslibrary.org. Or visit the Emma Andrews Facebook and Twitter pages. Or, email the author series at: emmaandrewslibrary@gmail.com.
Founded in 1886, and thanks to a donation of $52, the Emma L. Andrews Library and Community Center is a lending library and a local activities center for adults and youth in and beyond greater Newburyport. Today, the library’s book and periodicals collection is constantly updated, and the Emma is 100% run by a volunteer staff. Open hours are Monday and Wednesday, 1–8 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information, go to emmaandrewslibrary.org. Or email: EmmaAndrewsLibrary@gmail.com.
