NEWBURYPORT — Emma Andrews Library & Community Center is hosting a free, virtual writing workshop led by award-winning local author Áine Greaney.
The workshop, “Start Your New Year Off ‘Write,’” is Saturday from 10 to 11:15 a.m.
This is a Zoom workshop for adult writers of all levels. It is free but preregistration is required.
To register, email emmaandrewslibrary@gmail.com.
Participants will learn how to set up and keep their writing schedule; how to overcome writing fears or hesitations in 2022; and tips and tricks for those days when they do not want to write. They will take part in short free-write exercises with optional sharing.
For more on Greaney: www.ainegreaney.com.
