NEWBURYPORT — The Emma Andrews Library and Community Center at 77 Purchase St., Newburyport, will once again hold its annual plant sale on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. –12 p.m.
As you contemplate your garden, you may find an excess of plants or ones that need dividing. Please consider donating them to the Emma’s sale.
Drop these excess plants or cuttings off at the library, Friday, June 3 from it off on Friday, June 3 in the library’s backyard; label all donations with the plant’s name.
Stop by on Saturday to find to find wonderful new offerings for your garden.
All proceeds go to fund the general expenses that keep the library going.
