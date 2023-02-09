BEVERLY — Endicott College has released its dean’s list for the fall semester.
The following Greater Newburyport students were named to the dean’s list:
AMESBURY
Jonathan Brown, business management, son of Rhea Brown and Jonathan Brown.
Graham Gannett, sport management, son of Kathi Pelletier-Gannett and Christian Gannett.
Avery Hallinan, nursing, daughter of Bethany Hallinan and Sean Hallinan.
GEORGETOWN
Thomas Bugler, business management, son of Denise Bugler and Andrew Bugler.
Colin Costa, health care management and international business, son of Andrea Spalding and Thomas Costa.
Danielle Damico, criminal justice, daughter of Laurie Damico and David Damico.
Kaylyn Pesaturo, criminal justice and psychology, daughter of Denise Pesaturo and Michael Pesaturo.
Cassandra Rio, marketing communication/advertising, daughter of Michelle Rio and Paul Rio.
Noah Sarge, computer science, son of Karen Sarge and Todd Sarge.
GROVELAND
Veronica Hart, bioengineering, daughter of Neil Hart.
Chris Husak, sport management, son of Linda Husak and Carlos Husak.
Julia Johnson, interior architecture, daughter of Jennifer Johnson.
Brennan Walsh, sport management, son of Tracy Walsh and Kevin Walsh.
MERRIMAC
Margaret Arnette, Nursing, daughter of Nancy Calabro and James Arnette.
Olivia Fillion, liberal studies, daughter of Tracy Fillion and Joe Fillion.
Thomas Mikson, architectural studies, son of Laura Mikson and Michael Mikson.
Mia Thistlewood, nursing, daughter of Omayra Thistlewood and Peter Thistlewood.
Nicole Tocci, exercise science/pre-AT, daughter of Melissa Tocci and Mark Tocci.
NEWBURY
Madelyn Duval, marketing communcation/advertising, daughter of Bonnie Duval and Daniel Duval.
Emily Jacobs, interior architecture, daughter of Christy Jacobs and Christopher Jacobs.
Kylie Lorenzo, biology/biotechnology, daughter of Ann Lorenzo.
Lydia Popp, interior architecture, daughter of Meg Popp and Bryon Popp.
NEWBURYPORT
Alivia Collette, marketing communication/advertising.
William Davis, marketing, son of Leah Davis and Kevin Davis.
Li McClure, exercise science, daughter of Gretchen McClure and Peter McClure.
Caitlin Neilson, hospitality management, daughter of Christina Neilson and Robert Neilson.
Ciara O’Malley, exercise science/pre-AT, daughter of Debbie Merrill and Timothy OMalley.
Autumn Parseghian, history, daughter of Rebecca Parseghian and Kenneth Parseghian.
Alexandra Sadowski, interior architecture, daughter of Christene Sadowski and Jarred Sadowski.
Anne Siemasko, exercise science, daughter of Marnie Siemasko and Thomas Siemasko.
Lily Troupe, nursing, daughter of Wendy Boucher and George Troupe.
ROWLEY
Katie Blouin, liberal studies/education, daughter of Joanne Blouin and Michael Blouin.
Eric Buczala, computer science, son of Veronica Buczala and Carl Buczala.
Heidi Ernst, liberal studies/education, daughter of Brenda Ernst and Helmut Ernst.
Alexandra Flodman, liberal studies/education, daughter of Lori Flodman and David Flodman.
Nicolas Pagliarulo, finance, son of Robin Pagliarulo and Joesph Pagliarulo.
SALISBURY
Danielle Bradanese, business management, daughter of Mary Beth Bradanese and Richard Bradanese.
Madison Jacques, business management, daughter of Elizabeth Bovio and Jesse Jacques.
Rylee Lucia, sport management, daughter of Shannon Lucia and Dennis Lucia.
Crista Smith, nursing, daughter of Dianna Smith and Brian Smith.
Makayla Vigneaux, environmental science, daughter of Andreana Vigneaux and David Vigneaux.
WEST NEWBURY
Caroline Cloutier, nursing: accelerated bachelor of science.
