BEVERLY — Endicott College has released its dean's list for the fall semester.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must obtain a minimum grade-point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below C, have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.
The following Greater Newburyport students made the dean's list:
AMESBURY
Casey Birdsall, computer science, the son of Sheila Delehanty.
GEORGETOWN
Ana Collins, nursing, the daughter of Dianne and Joseph Collins.
Danielle Damico, criminal justice, the daughter of Laurie and David Damico.
Emma Dunlevy, business management, the daughter of Maureen and John Dunlevy.
Edward Fantasia, computer science, the son of Leala Ciampa-Fantasia and Edward Fantasia.
Kaylyn Pesaturo, criminal justice, the daughter of Denise and Michael Pesaturo.
Caitlin Reale, hospitality management, the daughter of Kimberley and Joe Reale.
Cassandra Rio, marketing communication/advertising, the daughter of Michelle and Paul Rio.
Noah Sarge, computer science, the son of Karen and Todd Sarge.
GROVELAND
Chris Husak, sport management, the son of Linda and Carlos Husak.
Julia Johnson, interior architecture, the daughter of Jennifer Johnson.
Emily Stys, psychology, the daughter of Amy and Christopher Stys.
Brennan Walsh, sport management, the son of Tracy Walsh and Kevin Walsh.
MERRIMAC
Margaret Arnette, nursing, the daughter of Nancy Calabro and James Arnette.
Janet Dickens, bioengineering, the daughter of Tracy Dickens.
Kinneal Dickens, business management, the daughter of Tracy Dickens.
Olivia Fillion, liberal studies, the daughter of Tracy and Joe Fillion.
Sarah Sargent, psychology, daughter of Melissa and Jason Sargent.
NEWBURY
Lydia Popp, Interior Architecture, daughter of Meg Popp and Bryon Popp
Newburyport, MA
Ryan Archer, Marketing, son of Jacqueline Archer and Scott Archer
Alivia Collette, Mrktng Comm/Advertising
Madelyn Duval, Mrktng Comm/Advertising, daughter of Bonnie Duval and Daniel Duval
Liliana Morris, Graphic Design, daughter of Janet Morris and Andrew Morris
Ciara O'Malley, Exercise Science/Pre-AT, daughter of Debbie Merrill and Timothy OMalley
Autumn Parseghian, History, daughter of Rebecca Parseghian and Kenneth Parseghian
Anne Siemasko, Exercise Science, daughter of Marnie Siemasko and Thomas Siemasko
Lily Troupe, Nursing, daughter of Wendy Boucher and George Troupe
Rowley, MA
Katie Blouin, Libl Studies/Education, daughter of Joanne Blouin and Michael Blouin
Eric Buczala, Computer Science, son of Veronica Buczala and Carl Buczala
Alexandra Flodman, Libl Studies/Education, daughter of Lori Flodman and David Flodman
Salisbury, MA
Danielle Bradanese, Business Management, daughter of Mary Beth Bradanese and Richard Bradanese
Emily Haywood, Interior Design, daughter of Sue Celentano and Tom Haywood
Rylee Lucia, Sport Management, daughter of Shannon Lucia and Dennis Lucia
Dylan Shute, Sport Management, son of Sandra Shute and Ken Shute
Crista Smith, Nursing, daughter of Dianna Smith and Brian Smith
West Newbury, MA
Colin Costa, Healthcare Management, son of Andrea Spalding and Thomas Costa
